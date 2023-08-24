Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board members attended to a number of required annual measures and department reports during their August 22 regular meeting. Included in the regular reports was a financial summary for the month of July, which reflected a net income loss of $466,852 that exceeded a $221,591 loss anticipated in the facility’s annual budget.
While not appearing to be out of line from previous monthly reports, periodically low patient numbers, the addition of recent expenditures for the purchase of a generator, and more than $2 million in outstanding reimbursements have combined to tap the hospitals reserved cash-on-hand account. In reporting July’s statistics Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang noted SVH’s cash reserves were holding just below $9 million. This spurred a note of concern from Elephant Butte representative John Mascaro, who pointed out how the reserve has slipped from previous levels exceeding $10 million and questioned if further losses could be expected.
Addressing the concern, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran identified the aforementioned factors and outlined several pending actions aimed at recouping outstanding reimbursements and gaining available support for the introduction of recent service expansion efforts. He also reemphasized how capturing a monthly snapshot of the hospital’s finances does not truly provide a clear view of the facility’s actual status. Corcoran relayed how considerable fluctuations are encountered in day to day operations, primarily due to the ongoing processing of Medicare and similar program deductions, which impose standard reimbursement delays the hospital is obliged to manage.
While indicating he felt the drop in reserve revenue warranted close attention, the CEO nonetheless expressed optimism in recouping the lost revenue through several ongoing and/or pending actions. Although frequently requiring several months to realize medicare and/or insurance reimbursements and payments, Corcoran noted how a significant amount of revenue is expected from related billing that has been moving through slow, albeit necessary channels.
The CEO announced the pending startup of walk-in hours for the hospital’s rural health clinic and expressed hope that this service would not only better meet the community’s needs, but also increase the number of patients utilizing the facility and bolster the facility’s revenue.
Later in the session, Corcoran gained the board’s full support for the initiation of a contract with Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based EZ-ERC, to assist SVH in applying for over $2.3 million assessed to be due to the facility through an Internal Revenue Service credit program implemented in response to COVID-19.
During his regular report later in the session, the CEO further alerted board members to funding now available through Senate Bill Seven, which was approved by state legislators earlier this year. He explained how this fund was established to assist hospitals through service expansions with revenue to help offset related costs. Although still moving through a related application process, Corcoran said approval would provide SVH with support for the first three years of new service operations.
While board members acknowledged a need for patience in recouping revenue and indicated a willingness to await pending fiscal returns, Truth or Consequences representative Greg D’Amour reminded members of an anticipated fiscal lag that will be associated with the transfer to a new Cerner Software system later this fall.
The CEO confirmed that fiscal operations would encounter a lag with the switchover from the outgoing Athena software system as both systems would be managing patient accounts beyond the actual transition. Recognizing this as a hurdle, Corcoran outlined some of the steps currently being taken, and said he was hoping these efforts would help to minimize the impact of the software changeover, which is presently set to take place in early November.
BOARD OFFICERS REAFFIRMED
As previously noted, governing board members attended to several annual measures during the afternoon’s session, beginning with the annual election of board officers.
In turning to this measure, chairman Bruce Swingle opened the floor for nominations and immediately received a nomination for him to continue serving in the board’s lead post. With a prompt second and no further nominations forthcoming, board members joined in unanimously approving the nomination.
Moving on to address the board’s vice-chair and secretary posts, members likewise supported a nomination for current vice-chair Kathi Pape to remain in place for another term. The board then similarly endorsed a nomination for Denise Addie to continue serving as board secretary.
•Following the board elections, chairman Swingle addressed a sole committee appointment, assigning Truth or Consequences’ new representative Jesus Baray to serve as a member of the hospital’s board quality committee.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Returning to proposed changes in the governing board’s bylaws, board members acknowledged two specific wording revisions, which were included with a recent approval of the bylaws by members of the hospital’s Joint Powers Commission. Governing board members briefly reviewed the JPC’s recommendations and with no expressed concerns, moved on to formally approve the bylaw revisions.
•During his regular report, CEO Corcoran said interviews were presently being conducted with two candidates seeking an available Behavioral Health Nurse Practitioner post, while a contract with a new clinical psychologist is pending approval. The CEO indicated he was pleased to see the hospital’s Behavioral Health Services advancing.
•As previously noted, Corcoran also announced the pending startup of a Walk-In Clinic aimed at broadening the availability of the rural health clinic’s medical services. Currently, he said the walk-in clinic was set to begin operations Wednesday, September 6, with regular walk-in hours to follow from 11 am until 7 pm Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 8 am until Noon on Saturdays.
•The CEO also announced that the hospital’s Cardiology services would be extended to three days every month, and would soon include the addition of both stress testing and a Pacemaker clinic.
