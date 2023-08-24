IMG_1157.JPG-Governing Board 2-3 col w-story.JPG
Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board members attended to a number of required annual measures and department reports during their August 22 regular meeting. Included in the regular reports was a financial summary for the month of July, which reflected a net income loss of $466,852 that exceeded a $221,591 loss anticipated in the facility’s annual budget. 

While not appearing to be out of line from previous monthly reports, periodically low patient numbers, the addition of recent expenditures for the purchase of a generator, and more than $2 million in outstanding reimbursements have combined to tap the hospitals reserved cash-on-hand account. In reporting July’s statistics Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang noted SVH’s cash reserves were holding just below $9 million. This spurred a note of concern from Elephant Butte representative John Mascaro, who pointed out how the reserve has slipped from previous levels exceeding $10 million and questioned if further losses could be expected.

