After Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Stoke told governing board members the facility could endure the potential collapse of a utility tunnel primarily serving the old hospital building May 25, board members recognized the added costs of coping with such a failure made it prudent to move forward with proposed repairs.
The CEO outlined a recommended project bid, which would effect necessary repairs and/or relocation of the associated utility lines, and would also construct a new permanent pad for the hospital’s mobile MRI services. All told, Stokes said the project would cost at or just over $1 million. With costs for a potential failure obviously exceeding this mark, governing board members joined in unanimous support of a motion to approve the utility improvement project expenditure.
•During his regular financial report, Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang said an application to retain a two million dollar PPP COVID-19 loan had been submitted to the appropriate authorities. He told the board this application would now be reviewed, an effort expected to take two months to complete, followed by a second review with a similar timeline.
•Board members also endorsed the expenditure of federal COVID-19 support funding for several equipment and service acquisitions, and recognized approximately $600,000 remained in this separate funding allotment to be utilized before the end of the fiscal year.
•The governing board’s May 25 session further included discussion about ongoing efforts to acquire additional nursing staff, endorsement of eleven policy revisions recommended by the hospital’s medical staff, as well as updates regarding an RN apprenticeship program and the potential development of in-patient behavioral services.
