With only two months left in the current fiscal year cycle, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board focused on an assessment of recently reinstated surgical services, internal policy revisions and department reports, during their regular meeting Tuesday, April 25. The afternoon session did include unanimous approval for the renewal of an auditor contract with Washington-based Dingus, Zarecor and Associates, and a 5-to-2 majority vote supporting a proposed data capturing service contract with Alabama-based Aesto Health. Dissension in the latter vote represented a desire by some board members to first more clearly ascertain specific responsibilities for SVH that were outlined in the proposed agreement.
SURGICAL SERVICES ADVANCING
Offering board members a brief overview of SVH’s surgical services, chief executive officer Frank Corcoran noted that since reinstating the surgical department in early December 2022, a total of 288 procedures have been conducted. The statistics shared with the board indicated 196 patients were seen through SVH’s rural clinic, 39 cases involved either in-patients or emergency department calls, along with 25 endoscopy appointments, and another 28 patients for other, unspecified procedures. The CEO said revenue realized from this initial activity amounted to $81,788.75, and suggested a steady increase in patient numbers pointed to a similar steady increase in revenue over the coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ENDING
In reporting the current status of COVID-19 testing at SVH, CEO Corcoran said positive results as of the afternoon’s meeting was approximately nine-percent. He said the hospital has been seeing positive results hovering between eight and ten percent for several months, along with a notable decrease in the severity of the illness.
With similar statistics being realized throughout the nation, Corcoran told board members the federal government has opted to officially end the previously established public health emergency effective Thursday, May 11.
While policies pertaining to the emergency authorization for vaccines, healthcare provider vaccine mandates, OSHA’s healthcare emergency temporary standard duties and obligations to provider relief funds will not be affected by this change, other rule changes adopted during the health emergency will be eliminated.
In this regard, Corcoran said the ending of the public health emergency status would involve rule changes affecting tele-health practices, the management of swing beds, a 96-hour inpatient rule/limit for critical care hospitals like SVH, as well as offsite locations established by some facilities to address the COVID-19 emergency. He told board members these practices were modified and/or otherwise altered to address the massive increase in patients being treated during the health emergency, and were now being returned to pre-COVID norms.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•Board members were provided with a summary of SVH’s financial activity for the month of March, which despite rendering a number of positive results and a steady cash reserve of near $11 million, also detailed a number of budget overages and shortfalls, as well as ongoing expenses tied to the newly reinstated surgical services. Regarding the latter issue, T-or-C representative Art Burger expressed a desire for future reports to include a clearer status report for board members to consider. He pointed out how the information provided to the board was insufficient, in that it was difficult to discern the hospital’s status toward recouping initial expenses required for the introduction of surgery and other new services.
Board members went on to engage in an extensive discussion surrounding Burger’s comments, ultimately agreeing that a more detailed update regarding such expenses could be included when regular quarterly budget adjustments are addressed.
•CEO Corcoran reported the facility’s IT replacement project is moving ahead in earnest, noting that staff training on the new Cerner software system has begun. He said the coming months would see a series of tests aimed at ascertaining how the transfer process is proceeding. While an official “go live” date is still being targeted for October, the CEO noted how the process is very complicated and said he would not be surprised if the final transfer to the Cerner system takes a bit longer than expected.
•After reporting he has scheduled a visit by a psychiatrist interested in a potential position with SVH’s behavioral health program, the CEO noted the recent hiring of a former contracted Licensed Clinical Social Worker to a full time post with the hospital.
•During his regular report, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle offered praise for the organizers of the previous weekend’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser. He said the event was a obvious success with many new faces joining the familiar crowd of community supporters. While the final tabulations are still being made, Swingle suggested the event likely raised a record amount of donations to support SVH.
•Swingle also urged board members to continue gathering signatures for the petition seeking to create a special hospital district for Sierra County. He said the governing board has thus far collected approximately 91 signatures, and encouraged members to each strive for their established goal of each collecting 25 signatures.
