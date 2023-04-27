Board 3 col w-story.tif

With only two months left in the current fiscal year cycle, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board focused on an assessment of recently reinstated surgical services, internal policy revisions and department reports, during their regular meeting Tuesday, April 25. The afternoon session did include unanimous approval for the renewal of an auditor contract with Washington-based Dingus, Zarecor and Associates, and a 5-to-2 majority vote supporting a proposed data capturing service contract with Alabama-based Aesto Health. Dissension in the latter vote represented a desire by some board members to first more clearly ascertain specific responsibilities for SVH that were outlined in the proposed agreement. 

 

