Among numerous items addressed during the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) Governing Board’s March 25 regular meeting, was board approval of a new PET/CT services which Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Stokes said would soon become available for local patients one to two times per month. While noting PET/CT scans are not often required, Stokes said the monthly availability will provide a more convenience for a number of local residents who now must travel to Las Cruces or elsewhere to obtain such services.
Stokes also reported efforts were moving forward toward the establishment of a contract to once again provide cardiology services at SVH. He told board members current hopes were to have a contract ready for them to review in April, and if approved, shortly after to have an in-house cardiology clinic and other related services available at least two days per week to begin.
The afternoon’s regular session further included the extension of present mobile MRI services, board approval for the purchase of a new software system for SVH’s imaging services, as well as a vote of unanimous support to utilize a portion of COVID-19 funding to improve bedside charting capabilities.
