The Joint Powers Commission (JPC) for Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) will be holding a regular meeting Thursday, October 15. This session is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and will convene at in the SVH boardroom, 800 East Ninth Ave.
Due to ongoing health restrictions, the JPC meeting will not be open to the public. Citizens may call 1-971-358-7223(Pin#91863) to listen in on the open session. There will be no public comment on the agenda.
The final meeting agenda for the JPC’s October 15 meeting, will be posted on the hospital’s website at www.svhnm.org. Further information about the commission’s meeting, or other hospital related matters may be obtained by phoning 894-2111.
