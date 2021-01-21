Members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) gathered for their first regular meeting of the year January 21. Aside from standard board necessities, the meeting’s agenda included no formal action items, and therefore centered on a series of reports highlighting statistics from October 2020 and discussion concerning COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and various perceptions of the ongoing health emergency.
•At the outset of a review of October financial figures, commissioners were told that longtime hospital staffer and former Assistant Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang was promoted and is now serving in the Chief Financial Officer’s post.
•During Huang’s subsequent review of October’s tallies, commission vice-chair Frances Luna alerted the administrative staff to a recent call from bank officials, questioning SVH’s status regarding the “first round” of COVID-19 related PPP reimbursements.
After an extensive discussion concerning deadlines, communication and what was reported to be an ever-changing field of regulations surrounding federal funding and reimbursements, commissioners were told that a check with bank officials confirmed there was no immediate concern. Board members were told the bank’s call to Luna centered on SVH’s status towards a looming deadline for “second round” PPP reimbursements, and not the initial process engaged early in 2020.
•In a brief discussion concerning efforts to establish a special hospital district for Sierra County, Sierra County Commission vice-chair Travis Day said Senate Bill 76 had been duly introduced and was presently in the process of being considered.
•The afternoon’s session also included a brief statement from Chief Executive Officer Eric Stokes, which emphasized his growing appreciation for the role he accepted in late 2020, as well as for the efforts of Quorum Health Resources officials and hospital authorities in achieving fiscal stability for the facility to now grow upon.
