At the outset of the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board’s April 29 session, members paused to recognize EMS staffer Jeremi Scott, who was recently named as Provider of the Year by officials with the state of New Mexico EMS. After being introduced to the board, Jeremi (above left) SVH EMS executive director Javier Marco presented him with a special commemorative plaque denoting the well-deserved honor. Following the presentation, board members also learned that after admirably serving SVH and the Sierra County Community for many years Marco would be stepping away to pursue a career in nursing.
The governing board expressed their appreciation for the dedicated and caring service Scott consistently brings to the EMS team, and also shared a sincere thanks to Marco for his leadership, as well as best wishes with his new career path.
Moving on to address the afternoon’s agenda, governing board members received a positive audit report, and a detailed financial summary, showing SVH’s accounts are sound and that the facility remains on a positive path.
During reports, the governing board was told SVH has hired a new full-time cardiopulmonary services coordinator, and Chief Executive Officer Eric Stokes said this addition would help the hospital soon realize significant improvement in related respiratory therapy services.
Stokes also noted the implementation of a treatment follow-up program, and said beginning May 5, all patients discharged from the hospital or emergency room would receive a call from the nursing staff to assess treatment.
