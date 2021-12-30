Employees of Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) on Thursday, Dec. 23 helped Santa Claus and the Grinch deliver presents to some very deserving children this year. The hospital worked with the Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools District and the jolly old elf himself to select a family in need from each school.
The staff at SVH worked together to sponsor each one of the families to help them get gifts for their kids. And on the day before Christmas Eve, Santa came to Truth or Consequences and brought his buddy, the Grinch, to help give these children a holly jolly Christmas.
Sierra Vista Hospital also helped the community out this holiday season by providing food baskets for families on Thanksgiving and by handing out 35 turkeys for Christmas.
The staff of SVH hopes everyone in Sierra County had a happy holiday season and wishes them a safe and Happy New Years.
