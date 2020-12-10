As to be expected, a significant portion of the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) Governing Board’s December 10 regular session was devoted to reports concerning the hospital’s preparation and management regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Board members were provided with detailed updates pertaining to the ongoing management of COVID-19-related financing, preparations within the facility aimed at best coping with the recent surge in positive cases, as well as testing procedures for both SVH staff members and the general public.
Further discussion was centered on staffing issues the coronavirus is presenting on a daily basis. Hospital authorities outlined how a nationwide demand for nurses and other medical professionals was adding to impacts SVH (and likely every other medical facility) are already encountering from mandated quarantines and precautions. The end result is a consistent shortage of staff and a limited pool of other professionals to call upon.
A significant amount of board discussion also concerned confusing issues surrounding the variety of tests now being implemented, as well as differing turnaround times for test results being encountered throughout the community.
Other items addressed during Thursday’s session included a plan being introduced by Chief Executive Officer Eric Stokes to better evaluate facility performance and goals, the approval of a new Bio-Med services agreement, numerous bank account adjustments and the purchase of a new vehicle.
