The governing board for Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) gathered for another in a series of special closed-door sessions Wednesday afternoon, August 19, furthering the hospital’s efforts to secure a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the facility.
Interim CEO David Faulkner has long taken the lead for SVH’s contracted management team from Quorum Health Resources (QHR). The professionals with QHR, took over management of SVH amid turmoil and subsequently led the facility through a remarkable fiscal recovery, the successful construction of a new hospital and have maintained professional diligence amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
While achieving numerous accomplishments with SVH, Faulkner and the QHS team has always held the goal of helping the hospital secure a new administrator to take over the operational reins. With both phases of the new hospital construction now completed attention has been placed on this important goal, and hopefully, a new CEO will soon be named.
Although the agenda was not available as of the Sentinel’s press time, SVH’s governing board is scheduled to gather for a regular meeting Wednesday, August 26, beginning at 11 am. This regular meeting will once again be closed to the public due to ongoing social gathering limitations associated with the health emergency.
Citizens may listen-in to the governing board’s regular meeting by telephone, by calling 1-888-450-5996, Code: 657761.
