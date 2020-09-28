Among several items Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Faulkner highlighted during his report to the hospital’s governing board September 24, was the successful transfer of all in-patients and surgical services to the new hospital building earlier this month. Although a number of small finishing projects are still underway throughout the facility, the CEO suggested phase-two construction was all but complete and turned board members’ attention to several other issues now on deck.
Aside from completing the new pharmacy and seeing those services transferred, Faulkner indicated hospital development would now shift to addressing issues with an aging utility tunnel, as well as fire system upgrades and planning for future uses of the old hospital complex.
The governing board’s session further included assurances that SVH’s finances remain solid amid present confusion regarding state and federal coronavirus-related loans and support programs. Although SVH has seen a drop-off in regularly anticipated patient visits and procedures since COVID-19 arose, funding on hold or already in use has hospital authorities expressing confidence in the facility’s ability to successfully weather the presently troubled waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.