Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members held a regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 and in tending to action items on the agenda, approved the renewal of an auditor contract, as well as contract with Aesto Health for data capturing services.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran provided the governing board with a summary of surgical services performed at SVH, since the hospital’s surgical department was reestablished last December. Thus far, he reported that the surgical department has seen a total 288 patients and rendered approximately $81,788 in added revenue.
While board members expressed pleasure with the increase in surgical procedures, T-or-C representative Art Burger raised concerns about how closely the administration is tracking the facility’s return on initial costs. Board members engaged in a discussion regarding Burger’s concerns and ultimately agreed to include a more detailed review of new services and related costs with regular quarterly budget adjustments.
Tuesday’s meeting also included confirmation that the federal government would be officially ending the public health emergency established for COVID-19, effective Thursday, May 11. CEO Corcoran said this would eliminate many of the rule changes and special procedures introduced to assist hospitals through the health crisis.
The afternoon session further included a series of department reports, praise for the previous weekend’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser, and a renewed effort to gather signatures for a petition seeking to establish a special hospital district for Sierra County.
