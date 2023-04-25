IMG_7623.JPG

Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members held a regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 and in tending to action items on the agenda, approved the renewal of an auditor contract, as well as contract with Aesto Health for data capturing services.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran provided the governing board with a summary of surgical services performed at SVH, since the hospital’s surgical department was reestablished last December. Thus far, he reported that the surgical department has seen a total 288 patients and rendered approximately $81,788 in added revenue. 

