Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board members were told the facility’s cash reserves were presently holding at approximately $11 million as of their October 25 regular meeting. While this is no doubt a positive position for the hospital, a recent decline in patient numbers and other related factors translated into a net loss of approximately $435,000 for the month of September. This downturn has added to to a succession of other slight drop offs realized thus far in 2023, and currently has the facility managing through a year-to-date net loss of approximately $705,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang.
Recognizing the lower than expected income, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran conducted a review of the facility’s operational performance, which examined six month periods from March 2021 through August 2022. He led board members through the results of this effort which among other points, noted a net patient revenue of $13,662,816 from March to August 2021. From September 1, 2023 through February 2022, this figure rose to $14,065,294, only to trail off again to $13,046,167 for the period from March 1, 2022, until August 31.
In evaluating all of the income and expenditures attributed to the hospital’s primary services, Corcoran said he could not find a solitary cause for the reduction in patient numbers, admissions and testing thus far seen this year. He ultimately concluded the downturn was the result of a variety of factors, including a reduced number of patients as the pandemic began to ease, the temporary absence of some clinicians/service providers and lower inpatient numbers. The CEO said he felt the hospital’s ill-performing Athena software system, was likely a primary factor in the lower performance numbers, noting problems with the timely processing of information relating to account collections, agency costs and case management.
Corcoran acknowledged the facility’s planned transition to a new Cerner Software system, and suggested this change would provide the hospital with more accurate account tracking and processing, and would hopefully clarify the present concerns.
This noted, the CEO said the software transition would soon be moving forward, but would likely take a considerable amount of time to complete.
In the interim, Corcoran told governing board members he and his staff would continue to closely monitor related statistics, while trusting that the recent addition of new clinic physicians, along with the the pending start up of surgical services and other new offerings would return the facility to a more consistent and positive trend.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Board members unanimously approved an approximate $54,000 annual contract extension with Abba Information Technologies for the continuation of e-mail and utility phone services. CEO Corcoran said renewal deadline caught the administration off guard and while recommending a continuation to maintain present services, told board members he would be looking at potential options that might prove less expensive.
•The afternoon’s session included an extended closed-door executive session, which primarily focused on the facility’s annual financial audit. Following the session, it was noted that the audit would now be forwarded to state authorities for review and then would be returned to the governing board for final approval before the results are released to the public.
•During his regular report, Corcoran alerted the board to a recent federal ruling in favor of the 340B Drug Pricing legislation. He said this was expected to have near a one million dollar impact across the state and told the governing board SVH could realize a modest spike in supplemental payments as a result.
•The CEO reported that SVH’s Coffee Shop was poised to reopen, with a full staff now only awaiting the arrival of necessary supplies. He said the hospital’s cafeteria would also be shifting regular operations to include evening hours, which was already being positively embraced by the facility’s night time staff members.
•In reviewing ongoing programs and initiatives, Corcoran said he was anticipating a startup of the hospital’s surgical services on or about November 15. He also noted the utility tunnel remediation project was near complete, awaiting only the repositioning of a remaining fiber optic cable before the tunnel would be permanently filled.
•While no formal report was presented to the board, the CEO acknowledged that SVH had conducted approximately 84 COVID-19 tests over the past month, with only five positive results. He said this translated into an approximate 5-percent positive rate, which continues a slow and steady decline in positive test results over the past several months.
