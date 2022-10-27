Rehab therapy team- 2-3 col w-story.tif

SVH REHAB TEAM - At the outset of their October 25 regular meeting, members of the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board welcomed some of the staff members who provide patients with a wide range of rehabilitation services. Department manager Kim Keeys Jordan, standing right, introduced team members, who in turn outlined their duties and focus regarding physical therapy, occupational therapy and other services aimed at helping patients regain mobility, dexterity and social functionality. The afternoon’s session also included a closed-session report and examination of the hospital’s annual audit, approval of a communications contract and regular department reports. 

  

Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board members were told the facility’s cash reserves were presently holding at approximately $11 million as of their October 25 regular meeting. While this is no doubt a positive position for the hospital, a recent decline in patient numbers and other related factors translated into a net loss of approximately $435,000 for the month of September. This downturn has added to to a succession of other slight drop offs realized thus far in 2023, and currently has the facility managing through a year-to-date net loss of approximately $705,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang. 

Recognizing the lower than expected income, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran conducted a review of the facility’s operational performance, which examined six month periods from March 2021 through August 2022. He led board members through the results of this effort which among other points, noted a net patient revenue of $13,662,816 from March to August 2021. From September 1, 2023 through February 2022, this figure rose to $14,065,294, only to trail off again to $13,046,167 for the period from March 1, 2022, until August 31. 

