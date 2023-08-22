In gathering for a regular meeting Tuesday, August 22, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board tended to a number of annual action items, received a series of department reports and discussed a recent drop in the facility’s cash reserves.
In reviewing the fiscal decline, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran acknowledged how SVH’s cash reserves had slipped from consistently exceeding $10 million for most of the year, to just under $9 million in July’s financial report. He attributed the loss to outstanding reimbursements of near $2 million, the purchase of a new generator and other expenditures, as well as a recent rise in insurance rates for the facility.
The CEO went on to highlight a number of initiatives aimed at both recouping revenue due to the hospital and generating additional revenue. Although alert to the drop in reserve holdings, Corcoran suggested significant recovery would soon be realized.
•In addressing annual elections, board members unanimously approved the reelection of Bruce Swingle to continue serving as board chairman, and likewise supported the reelection of both Kathi Pape to return as vice-chair and Denise Addie to continue serving as board secretary.
•To assist in acquiring more than $2 million due SVH through a tax credit program, board members approved the initiation of a contract with Florida-based EZ-ERC. The CEO noted how this firm would aid SVH in applying for the available revenue and managing the acquisition process.
•The afternoon’s session also included the announced start up of new walk-in hours for the hospital’s rural health clinic. Corcoran told board members that this service would begin on September 6 and would then continue from 11 am until 7 pm Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 8 am until Noon on Saturdays.
