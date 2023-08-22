IMG_1158.JPG
In gathering for a regular meeting Tuesday, August 22, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board tended to a number of annual action items, received a series of department reports and discussed a recent drop in the facility’s cash reserves.

In reviewing the fiscal decline, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran acknowledged how SVH’s cash reserves had slipped from consistently exceeding $10 million for most of the year, to just under $9 million in July’s financial report. He attributed the loss to outstanding reimbursements of near $2 million, the purchase of a new generator and other expenditures, as well as a recent rise in insurance rates for the facility. 

