After receiving a financial summary for the month of April showing significant gross revenue losses, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board engaged in an extended discussion regarding the facility’s fiscal status Tuesday, May 23.
While still retaining cash reserves in excess of $10 million, board members expressed concern about the April downturn and went on to review a number of factors contributing to the reduced revenue.
In review, the governing board was reminded of this year’s loss of the annual mil levy support regularly received from the community, as well as reductions in the state’s Safety Net Care Pool funding and the recent addition of surgical services. While these factors are viewed as significant, hospital authorities relayed how processes relating to medicare and insurance reimbursements are time consuming and convoluted, leading to frequent fluctuations in monthly fiscal reports.
In addition to current fiscal concerns, board members recognized how the ongoing changeover to a new Cerner IT system is expected to place a temporarily strain on the hospital’s finances later this year.
While concerned, SVH’s Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran expressed confidence in the facility’s ability to weather the present and anticipated downturns.
•One factor reinforcing the CEO’s confidence, is the rate at which the facility’s renewed surgical services is apparently growing. Board members were offered a presentation outlining how the program is already exceeding anticipated goals and how efforts to further development of the surgical department is ongoing.
•The May 23 regular meeting also included a report about efforts to establish after hours walk-in clinic and pharmacy services and details about recent expenses pertaining to a generator and sewer line failure.
•CEO Corcoran further relayed how federal authorities announced that the COVID-19 pandemic officially ended on May 11. While SVH has eliminated mandatory screening to enter the hospital, the CEO noted that a close watch was being maintained on positive test results. He also emphasized that policies are in place to reinstitute masks and other precautions, should positive tests results increase beyond an established threshold.
