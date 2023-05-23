IMG_8952.JPG
JSH2398

After receiving a financial summary for the month of April showing significant gross revenue losses, Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board engaged in an extended discussion regarding the facility’s fiscal status Tuesday, May 23.

While still retaining cash reserves in excess of $10 million, board members expressed concern about the April downturn and went on to review a number of factors contributing to the reduced revenue. 

