DISTRICT CONCERNS - Local resident Pat Kearney addressed members of the Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board Tuesday, May 23 and sought justification for the leadership’s current efforts to form a special hospital district. While protocol did not allow for an immediate response, Kearney was directed to attend a special town hall meeting focusing on the issue the following evening. Later in the session, during his regular report, board chairman Bruce Swingle updated members about the status of a public petition, which seeks to place this issue before voters in November. Swingle noted long standing concerns by legislative representatives regarding the unstable nature of the present 20-25 board and Joint Powers Commission members that have overseen operations since the facility was purchased by the community.  

Although Sierra Vista Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang confirmed the facility is still maintaining a reserve cash balance of over $10 million, a number of factors contributed to a gross revenue loss for the month of April, and governing board members focused a considerable amount of discussion on this issue during their May 23 regular meeting.

In reviewing the recent losses, the governing board was reminded of added costs associated with the hospital’s renewed surgical services, this year’s loss of previously annual mil levy tax support from the community, as well as the ever-fluctuating nature of the medicare and insurance payment/reimbursement process. In addition to these factors, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle pointed out how federal changes have significantly reduced the amount of funding SVH and other rural hospital’s have been receiving through New Mexico’s Safety Net Care Pool fund. While noting this fund was originally created to assist rural hospitals, Swingle said recent changes are shifting revenue towards larger hospitals and in turn reducing support for SVH and similar small rural medical facilities. 

