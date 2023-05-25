Although Sierra Vista Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang confirmed the facility is still maintaining a reserve cash balance of over $10 million, a number of factors contributed to a gross revenue loss for the month of April, and governing board members focused a considerable amount of discussion on this issue during their May 23 regular meeting.
In reviewing the recent losses, the governing board was reminded of added costs associated with the hospital’s renewed surgical services, this year’s loss of previously annual mil levy tax support from the community, as well as the ever-fluctuating nature of the medicare and insurance payment/reimbursement process. In addition to these factors, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle pointed out how federal changes have significantly reduced the amount of funding SVH and other rural hospital’s have been receiving through New Mexico’s Safety Net Care Pool fund. While noting this fund was originally created to assist rural hospitals, Swingle said recent changes are shifting revenue towards larger hospitals and in turn reducing support for SVH and similar small rural medical facilities.
During board discussion, Truth or Consequences representative Art Burger pointed out how SVH experienced a similar increase in costs and reflective income drop during the summer months last year. He questioned if the issue might be seasonal or cyclical in nature. While subsequent statements emphasized the previously cited issues as playing the most significant role in the downturn, board members acknowledged Burger’s observation. The board further expressed agreement with Burger’s recommendation to remain alert to a fiscal downturn associated with the planned switchover to the new Cerner IT software system, which is projected to hit hospital finances later this year.
Although affirming the concerns outlined, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran indicated he was optimistic about the hospital’s ability to effectively manage through the current and anticipated shortfalls.
•As he was leading board members through the monthly fiscal report for April, CFO Huang noted that aside from the fiscal drop recorded, the hospital actually saw significant increases in the number of overall patient days, outpatient visits and ER visits for the same period. This portion of the report would appear to offer insight into how the fluctuating nature of payment and reimbursement processes can color short term evaluations of the facility’s overall fiscal stability.
SURGICAL SERVICES GROWING
One of the significant costs SVH has and is currently still engaging, pertains to expenditures required for the hospital’s recent reintroduction of surgical services.
The afternoon’s meeting included a presentation by the contracted Rural Surgery Solutions Group’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Surgery Officer Gregory D. McClain, MD, who attended the meeting electronically.
After pointing out how feedback from an ongoing and anonymous staff survey focusing on the performance of RSSG personnel indicated several areas in need of attention, McClain went on to relay how the new surgical program is actually outperforming initial expectations. He pointed out how in his first six months of providing surgical services for SVH patients, Dr. Frank Walker has already significantly exceeded the number of patient contacts anticipated he would achieve by the six month mark. While the number of surgical procedures currently sits at 34, against the 42 anticipated to be achieved in the services first six months, McClain noted how the past two months have seen a marked increase. He suggested the patient numbers, and associated income for SVH, would continue to increase as community residents become more aware of the services now available and confidence in the surgical team expands.
Dr. Walker was on hand for the afternoon session. In a brief statement, he supported McClain’s assertions and expressed enthusiasm about the pace at which SVH’s surgical program is already growing. Emphasizing how referrals are key to the development of new surgical programs, Walker told the board it is not uncommon for such efforts to take two or three years to secure reliable referral numbers. While still working to expand SVH’s connections to other service providers in this regard, Walker praised both hospital staff and community members for the efforts already made to enhance initial networking. Modifying a familiar statement from NASA’s mission control in his hometown of Houston, Texas, Walker concluded by emphasizing, “ SVH, we don’t have a problem. The vision (for renewed surgical services) has bee planted and is now flourishing.”
Board members also heard from cRNA Mia Austin, who is contracted as an anesthesia provider through RSSG and is working closely with Dr. Walker to establish SVH’s surgical services. First confirming how productivity has significantly increased over the past few months, she went on to outline a need to assure surgical billing processes are included in the new Cerner IT system upgrade, to both streamline required staff actions and to improve overall patient safety. Austin shared insight into how surgical billing often requires preliminary approval from medicare and/or private insurance providers, while also suggesting improved communication with patients in this regard would be beneficial. Overall, Austin told governing board members that SVH staff members have been supportive and “on the ball” in assisting RSSG and in providing the materials necessary for the development of surgical services.
•During his regular report, CEO Corcoran confirmed the COVID-19 pandemic was formally declared to be over, by federal authorities May 11. At the same time, he emphasized how SVH is continuing to monitor test results and told the board that as of the afternoon’s session, the hospital was recognizing a seven percent positive rate from administered tests. Corcoran said SVH is no longer screening individuals entering the hospital, but emphasized how criteria are in place to reinstitute the use of masks and other precautions, should positive test results exceed established levels.
•While not yet in place, the CEO relayed ongoing efforts to secure the services of a Nurse Practitioner for an after-hours and Saturday walk-in-clinic program. He also alerted board members to another contract now in the works, to assure after hours pharmacy service. He relayed how in replacing a present on-call operation, this contract would actually reduce present costs.
•Noting some recent and unexpected expenses, Corcoran alerted board members to a recent generator failure that required rental of an emergency backup, as well as the necessary repair of a sewer line issue. He further relayed how the DMS Health MRI scanner went down over the previous week, but emphasized this was being addressed by the contractor with no added costs for SVH.
