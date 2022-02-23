Sierra Vista Hospital governing board members met for a regular session Tuesday, February 22, and among several action items, approved the initiation of a one-year contract with tele-healthcare provider Arena Health for tele-psychological services.
The planned incorporation of specific tele-psych and tele-neuro services will include a partnership and support from a grant obtained by T-or-C’s Olive Tree center.
Thursday’s meeting also included a detailed proposal aimed at renewing SVH’s general surgical services, as well as confirmation that the first of six contracted RNs will begin arriving next month to begin fulfilling individual three-year agreements.
Governing board members further received confirmation that positive COVID-19 tests and cases were in decline. While encouraged by the present data, hospital CEO Frank Corcoran noted a decrease in test numbers also reflected the recent availability of home testing kits, and recalled a similar decline in active cases that prompted optimism in 2021.
