The governing board for Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) will be holding a regular meeting Wednesday, August 26. The governing board’s session is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and will convene at the Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort event center, 402 Butte Boulevard (Highway 195) in Elephant Butte.
This meeting will not be open to the public due to current COVID-19 health restrictions. Citizens may call 1-888-450-5996 (Code 657761) to listen in on the open session. There will be no public comment on the agenda.
A final meeting agenda for the August 26 meeting, when available, will be posted on the hospital’s website at www.svhnm.org. Further information about the governing board meeting, or other hospital related matters may be obtained by phoning 894-2111.
