Gathering for a special meeting Tuesday, September 21, the governing board for Sierra Vista Hospital welcomed newly hired interim Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran, who officially joined the hospital’s staff on Monday.
Corcoran is likely familiar to many in the community, as he previously served as SVH’s interim Chief Nursing Officer in 2019. Most recently, he held the CEO’s post for a hospital in Kansas, and successfully guided that facility through fiscal straights amid the COVID-19 emergency.
In addressing the afternoon’s agenda, board members tended to a handful of agenda action items. Included among the board’s decisions was the approval of a new roof for the Community Health Foundation’s thrift shop, endorsement of an internal policy revision and a vow to rekindle board discussion about the hospital’s annual employee retirement program match.
Tuesday’s session also included confirmation that SVH’s finances are continuing along positive trends. The board further recognized that staffing impacts from last month’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate has thus far proved manageable, albeit with a nationwide shortage of traveling nurses and medical professionals.
