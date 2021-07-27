In gathering for a regular annual meeting Tuesday, July 27, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s Governing Board addressed a number of action items, which require attention at the beginning of each new fiscal year.
Topping the list of these items was the election of board officers. With an unanimous vote, the board reelected both chairman, Greg D’Amour, and vice-chair, Cookie Johnson, while also joining in support of Sierra County representative Kathi Pape to serve as board Secretary.
Governing board members also approved a list of required resolutions, including measures assuring compliance with regulations pertaining to the state’s open meetings act and public records and non-discrimination between Spanish and English.
Additional annual measures included required approval of a fourth quarter financial statement and endorsement of the new fiscal year’s budget
Board members further received positive reports regarding the hospital’s present finances, discussed a potential increase in a retirement program match and approved a series of internal policy revisions.
