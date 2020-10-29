With last week’s hiring of Eric Stokes as Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), long-time interim-CEO David Faulkner was freed from his contracted responsibilities with the hospital. During the governing board’s October 29 regular meeting, Faulkner (above far right) delivered his final report as the facility’s chief administrator and board members recognized his much-respected leadership with the presentation of a special commemorative plaque denoting his appreciated service.
Faulkner joined SVH’s administration in January 2018 as part of a contracted team of professionals from Quorum Health Resources. He as since successfully guided the facility through early financial issues, the construction of an entirely new hospital, and is now leaving the hospital poised for a very promising future.
•The afternoon’s session also included updates on the hospital’s present finances and a review of how COVID-19 funding is being managed.
•Board members further approved a contract for final renovations for the new hospital’s pharmacy department, okayed the addition of CEO Stokes as an official signatory for the facility and received detailed reports regarding hospital staffing and present nursing operations.
