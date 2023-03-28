While the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board addressed several action items during their March 28 regular meeting, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran alerted members to the legislature’s approval of Senate Bill Seven, which promises much welcomed support in the months ahead.
The board was told this measure was on the Governor’s desk and that she was expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
If supported by the governor, Senate Bill Seven will establish a Rural Health Care delivery fund, which would provide grants to rural hospitals aimed at defraying operating losses and start-up costs relating to the development of new medical services and programs.
•After receiving a presentation by members of SVH’s trauma department highlighting recent improvements and ongoing objectives, the governing board unanimously endorsed a resolution of support to forward a formal re-designation of SVH as a Level-Four Trauma Center.
•The governing board also approved a contract renewal with the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority and endorsed the purchase of a new pump for the hospital’s fire sprinkler system.
•Additional board action included the approval of a contract for billing assistance through the upcoming IT system transition, and as part of an ongoing effort, okayed recommended revisions for 17 in-house policies.
