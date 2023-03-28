IMG_6927.JPG

While the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board addressed several action items during their March 28 regular meeting, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran alerted members to the legislature’s approval of Senate Bill Seven, which promises much welcomed support in the months ahead.

The board was told this measure was on the Governor’s desk and that she was expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days. 

