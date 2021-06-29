Highlighting the Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board’s June 29 regular meeting was undoubtedly the continued realization of positive financial trends in a summary of May’s fiscal activity, as well as in a detailed review of the upcoming 2021/2022 fiscal year’s budget. Board members were told that SVH continues to realize positive numbers in almost all categories, while effectively coping with excess expenses relating to the hiring of necessary nurses and other medical personnel.
In this regard, board members approved a plan to secure the presence of a physician in both the Emergency Room and for in-patient services. It was noted how this arrangement would eliminate current reliance upon a nurse practitioner for in-patient services and in turn would provide added physician coverage and backup. At present, the hospital has been experiencing difficulties in hiring nurse practitioners for such duties. It was suggested that the added expense of hiring an extra physician would not only eliminate the difficulty of securing nurse practitioners, but would allow SVH to effectively treat many patients in-house, rather than transferring care to other medical facilities.
In other action, hospital authorities endorsed the purchase of improved mammography software, extended a contract for UV disinfection services, and also approved the acquisition of a new online training program, which Chief Nursing Officer Sheila Adams said was considered the “gold standard” for staff education and accreditation.
Governing board members were further alerted to a new program, which would assure patients being discharged would receive supplies of all necessary prescriptions, before leaving the hospital. It was explained how this program would enhance the facility’s ongoing efforts to improve continued care services for discharged patients.
