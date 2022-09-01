In a special joint meeting of Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board Wednesday, August 31, hospital leaders reviewed a contracted study and proposed design ideas for future development.
At focus in this study was the old hospital building and “convent” area (the old chapel and adjacent space). Hartman & Majewski Design Group architect Mark Wade outlined three proposed designs, two of which featured approaches that would retain all, or portions of the old SVH buildings. A third design offered an option that would demolish all of the complex’s old structures and move forward with new construction.
All three of the proposed designs were estimated to cost above $27 million and SVH CEO Frank Corcoran said the facility would be looking to legislative sources to fund whichever approach the hospital’s leadership decides to follow.
While the combined boards expressed a need for further design refinement, they all agreed the best course for future development would first require demolition of all the old hospital’s remaining structures.
With this point acknowledged, members of the JPC and governing board directed Wade to further the initial design proposed to follow this course.
•Addressing the afternoon agenda’s only action item, SVH’s governing board approved an agreement with Cerner, an IT firm, to replace the hospital’s aging Athena medical software system. During their review, board members noted a number of statements in need of correction and/or clarification. Noting this, the governing body opted to move forward with the understanding that these issues would be addressed before the measure is finalized.
•The joint special session also provided an opportunity for JPC Chairman Travis Day to affirm a renewed effort to create a special hospital district. This proposed body would be composed of five elected individuals and would assume responsibilities now placed upon the 21 members of SVH’s Joint Powers Commission and governing board.
Due to time constraints and misinformation, a previous effort to place a referendum before Sierra County’s voters failed to acquire enough signatures for a required petition.
After recalling past efforts, Day acknowledged strong support for this option among both boards’ members and encouraged a rekindling of this initiative. With board members expressing agreement, preliminary steps were discussed to assure a question in this regard will be placed before area voters in 2023.
