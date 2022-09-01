IMG_2360.JPG

In a special joint meeting of Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board Wednesday, August 31, hospital leaders reviewed a contracted study and proposed design ideas for future development. 

At focus in this study was the old hospital building and “convent” area (the old chapel and adjacent space). Hartman & Majewski Design Group architect Mark Wade outlined three proposed designs, two of which featured approaches that would retain all, or portions of the old SVH buildings. A third design offered an option that would demolish all of the complex’s old structures and move forward with new construction. 

