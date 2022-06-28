The Sierra Vista Hospital governing board’s June 28 regular meeting included the approval of policy changes relating to blood supply management, as well as the unanimous approval of a by-law revision previously discussed by the board.
While not yet an action item, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran introduced members to a marketing strategy proposal being offered by Tennessee-based Brentwood Communications, Inc. In reviewing the proposal, the CEO outlined how the package could aid SVH in defining an effective marketing strategy, while also provide the hospital with custom print and social media-based programs, as well as website improvements.
Board members expressed agreement regarding the need for improved marketing, and indicated they would be reviewing the BCI proposal, with hopes of defining a renewed strategy/program in the coming weeks.
•Responding to citizen comments and complaints from some individuals presently enrolled in the hospital’s ChartSpan Chronic Care program, the CEO emphasized how the medicare based program is voluntary. After outlining the initiative, which utilizes monthly phone contacts to assist patients with chronic illnesses, Corcoran stressed that anyone presently enrolled and who may desire to discontinue the service may do so by phoning SVH at 575-894-3221, extension 335, or 337.
•SVH’s finance report for the month of May included the need for a major adjustment relating to a medicaid fund drop encountered in 2021. This was however somewhat offset by a recent legislative appropriation and otherwise, the hospital’s cash on deposit was noted to be holding at near $12 million, while patient services reported mixed numbers slightly above and below statistics recorded for the month of April
•During his regular report, the CEO acknowledged a decline in positive results from administered COVID-19 tests over the final weeks of May. He nonetheless urged citizens to remain current with vaccinations and boosters and in this regard, said the hospital would be scheduling additional vaccination clinics and would also be initiating mobile vaccination/testing services in the near term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.