Governing board members for Sierra Vista Hospital gathered for a regular meeting Tuesday, March 29 and addressed several action items included on the afternoon’s agenda.
After receiving a presentation from a QHR Health representative last month, board members tasked CEO Frank Corcoran to seek out competitive offers to provide SVH with IT management services. He responded this month with a list of four other candidate firms, but after review, ultimately recommended for the governing board to accept the QHR Health proposal. The board in turn agreed and unanimously approved a motion to proceed in securing a contract with QHR Health.
•The governing board also approved an approximate $90,000 repair project, which will correct a construction error found in the new hospital building. CEO Corcoran said the building’s contractor failed to properly install a drain pan in the medical/surgical showers, which recently led to a leak and damaged equipment.
•In other action, board members approved the purchase of a non-emergency transport vehicle for SVH’s EMS Services, extended a radiology services contract, and acknowledged that a new contract would now assure SVH full time MRI capabilities.
