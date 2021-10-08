The FBI and San Juan County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man suspected of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Kirtland, NM.
The girl, who was reported missing, was found alive at a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona on September 15 at approximately 7:30-7:45 a.m.
The suspect is described as a Native American male in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 6-foot tall, with short brown hair. He had no facial hair.
He may be driving a dark colored four-door pickup truck with a bed cover, silver rims, and a 4x4 emblem.
He was last seen at Broken Horn arena/RV Park on County Road 6100 in Kirtland, where he allegedly abducted the girl at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or report online at tips.fbi.gov."
The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation.
