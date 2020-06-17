•Conservation Days: A Free Day Summer Camp. Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District. July 13-17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 11-14. Field trips, animals, games. Call 575-894-2215 ext. 5 to apply for more information go to www.sierrasoil.org.
•The Club of Sierra County. Tuesdays-Fridays, 12 noon-5 p.m. Arts, music, activities, classes, sports, life skills, games. Contact The Club of Sierra County, 122 North Broadway, 575-894-8336.
•Outdoor Adventure. AppleTree and The Club of Sierra County. Ongoing through August 2. Field trips, hiking, river float, experience and learn the mountains, forests, ranches of the area. Permission slips required. Contact Appletree 575-894-5646, or 832-729-1848 or The Club: 575-894-8336.
•Innovators in Agriculture Camp. NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences. June 25-July 24. Ages 15-18. Free program to introduce students to technology and innovations in agriculture, food production and sustainability. For more information or to register: aces.nmsu.edu/agtechcamp/ or contact Marcy Ward: 575-644-3379, email: maward@nmsu.edu.
•Soccer Youth League. Sierra County Youth Soccer Association. Registration and information at Louis Armijo Sports Complex on Broadway. Ages 3-13. Wednesday or Thursday, June 24-25, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, June 27, 9-11 a.m. Visit on Facebook or register online now through July 11 at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/sierracountyysa Season runs August 15-November 21.
•Acknowledge, Create, Teach Corp Summer Youth Program. 420 Broadway. Saturdays, June 13-August 8, 2-4 p.m. Ages 8-17. Indoor and outdoor activities. Swimming, hiking, fishing, science, geography, recreation, learning about environment. Drama Club, starting in July, Tuesdays and Thursdays 4-6 p.m. For more information call Destiny Mitchell: 575-740-7542 or Ingo Hoeppner: 575-551-8186. Email: ACT87901@gmail.com.
• T-or-C Schools Sports Teams: All Tiger athletes who are or plan to be part of any school sports team should contact their coaches for guidance and information until summer activities commence.
