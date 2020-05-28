The board of directors of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) voted 8-4 vote at their May 28 meeting, that beginning June 15, schools can begin summer sports programs and activities on a limited basis. Activities that may resume at that time will be primarily strength and conditioning related, although some skills work will be possible. The decision was welcomed by coaches, athletes and all Tiger fans.
The guidelines provide for each coach working with groups of no more than five athletes. Full contact drills and scrimmages are so far not allowed under this first step in reopening. Both indoor and outdoor programs and activities will be allowed, though each having specific guidelines.
The Guideline For Phase One Return To Summer Activities:
- Individual skill development and workouts, no contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no games or scrimmages.
- No gatherings of more than 6 people inside or outside with a 5-to-1 player-to-coach ratio
- Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5 students always working out together with the same coach to limit overall exposures.
- The number of indoor facility “pods” may not exceed 3 at one time. Outdoor facility “pods” may not exceed 5 at one time. If safe social distancing cannot occur within your facility, pod number and/or size should be reduced.
- There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased
- All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs / symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of greater than 100.3 degrees should not participate and be sent home
- Students should wear face coverings upon arrival and at departure, but are not required to wear them during exercise.
- Coaches and screeners should wear cloth face coverings at all times.
- All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Food should not be shared.
- Individuals having flown out of state must self quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
- Students cannot participate in competition or camps (in-state or out) under the direction of a member-school coach.
- Locker rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1.
- Weight rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1.
- There should be no shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, or sports specific equipment) between students.
- Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.
