Careful management of limited water supplies and steady rainfall through much of the summer are being credited for helping keep the Rio Grande flowing.

Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) water managers headed into the summer irrigation season knowing supplies in storage were extremely limited. This spring, an average snowpack for the third year in a row resulted in lower-than-average snowmelt water flows due to strong winds, warmer temperatures, and low soil moisture.

