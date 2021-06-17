With the school year over and students on summer recess, the school board met June 14 to discuss and take action on contracts for the coming year for ancillary staff, bus fleet contracts, and the 2021-2022 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).
One of the more potentially important issues however, was one mandated by the New Mexico legislature in 2019 and coming into force with the new school year. House Bill 308 requires dental examinations for school entry. Students and families impacted by this in the coming school year, are those who are either new to the state or moving into a new school district within the state. The requirement by the state was left unfunded, meaning that implementation and enforcement of this is left as a responsibility the local districts must assume.
Because there is a “right to education” for K-12 grades constitutionally provided for in New Mexico, this trumps the new legislation, parents or guardians can choose either provide proof of dental examination or sign a waiver to this. In brief by the board, the new requirement was seen as burdensome. Dental examinations, and proper care for needed issues found are potentially beyond the financial reach of some families and of the district to provide.
•Though no outstanding issues were reported in the CBA, and negotiations by al accounts were smooth and controversy free, Board President Brett Smith said that through an oversight an executive session to discuss details of the CBA was not included on the agenda, they would need to postpone vote and discussion until next month’s meeting in order to include that as an agenda item. Local NEA president Gordon Mischler, in attendance at the meeting, said this should not present any problem going forward, as a membership vote on the agreement was not expected until the opening of the school year. Staff working through the summer, and faculty working the summer serving in credit recovery/summer school are covered by the pay schedules that were approved in last month’s meeting. Contracts for ancillary staff, as well as the bus service fleet contracts were all approved.
•The board also recognized several retiring members of staff with plaques honoring their years of service. Those recognized were, T-or-C Elementary School Principal Connie Roberts, with 25-years of service, groundskeeper Freddie Apodaca with 20 years, Edgenuity Coordinator, Darlene Hanson with 19 years and educational assistant Sharon Shinn having served 16 years.
•Instructional Technology and Safety/Security Coordinator Mike Torres reported that the fiber optic connection to Arrey Elementary School has been completed. Renewal of the fiber optic ring, connecting all the schools in T-or-C and Central Offices is also near final. He also reported that the security and safety up grades at all schools on course to be finalized in a couple weeks. This includes new and additional security cameras at all campuses, remote entry systems and centralized programming of the school bell system.
The schools are still collecting a few remaining laptops from students. These will be shipped back to the vendor, as per contact, where they will be cleaned, serviced and updated before being sent back to the district in advance of the new school year. They will then be distributed to students.
FLEX FRIDAY DISCUSSED
A plan under discussion is to implement what is being called “Flex Friday,” for the coming school year. In a statement put out by the district it was described this way. “This past year brought about many challenges, yet the COVID Pandemic brought about new and innovative ways of teaching and learning. Our students now have their own laptops and they know how to learn and complete assignments remotely. The COVID pandemic forced us to create new opportunities for teaching and learning. Our teachers, students, and families did an amazing job shifting from in-person to remote learning, even though there were many growing pains. We are entertaining the possibility of implementing FLEX Fridays (Flexible Learning EXperience) where students would work remotely from home to complete missing or incomplete assignments, work, participate in internships/mentorships, collaborative study groups, academic support, practice athletics/activities, etc. We would still be a 5-day school week, but one day would be "asynchronous learning" from home.”
The district emphasized that this is a plan still under discussion and public input was being sought with a survey available on the district’s website:torcschools.net.
