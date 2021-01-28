It was announced Tuesday, January 26 by the Governor, in her “State of the State” address that all secondary schools, will be eligible to return to in-school learning under their approved hybrid model as of February 8. Our district, which has had an approved hybrid model set to go since September, is already actively preparing and planning to make this happen. As should be expected, there are many details to be addressed.
The T-or-C Municipal School District plan for reentry follows. They stress that this is a tentative schedule and it may change based on the multiple considerations and details that are still being examined and finalized.
1. Monday, February 8th: Present secondary reentry plan details at the Board Meeting on February 8th.
2. February 9th through February 12th: All secondary staff will report to their designated school sites for planning and preparation for reentry during their regular contract hours.
3. Monday, February 15th: President’s Day (NO SCHOOL/DISTRICT CLOSED).
4. Tuesday, February 16th: Cohort A will attend school.
5. Wednesday, February 17th: Teacher Plan/Prep/Clean.
6. Thursday, February 18th: Cohort B will attend school.
7. Friday, February 19th: Cohort B will attend school.
Our district hybrid plan splits the student body at each school in half, into two “cohorts,” as the state restrictions call for no more than 50 percent occupancy at a school. In addition to a list of other protocols needed to be followed, classrooms will be arranged with desks distanced apart. All students, teachers and staff will have to wear face masks, and distancing maintained in other areas of the school, such as the cafeteria, in addition to classrooms. Families are allowed to opt out and continue with 100 percent remote learning if they choose.
Work was already in progress in anticipation of this move. Families of middle and high school students have been called and asked if their student would be attending in-school learning or remaining in 100 percent remote learning. Unofficially and with the count not yet complete, as many as 75 percent of students are expected to opt to return.
As was discussed when the hybrid plan was approved at the beginning of the school year, cohorts would be organized by last name. Cohort A: last names A-L and Cohort B: last names M-Z. Some adjustment might be needed in this, depending on the numbers of students opting in and how the numbers in each cohort fall. Families with multiple students should contact their schools to make sure all their children are included in the same cohort.
COVID safe practices will be required and the schools are making sure that an ample supply of cleaning supplies, face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE (personal protective equipment). They are also creating and installing signage at each school and getting each campus ready.
There will be upgraded surveillance testing at all schools. As a “Yellow” level county, 12.5 percent per week testing of in-school staff is required. Temperature checks and health questions, as are used now at entrances will continue to be used.
Once a family decides to either opt out and be full remote, or opt in an go to in-school learning under the hybrid plan, they will not be able to switch for the remainder of the semester.
It has been recommended by the state that lunches be served in the individual classrooms as much as possible. Cafeterias can be used as long as distancing is maintained and only one side of tables is used, with all facing the same direction to prevent spread.
This statewide decision to allow in-school learning is one that more states are making in light of the most current data regarding spread of the virus. Those studies are from states where large numbers of students have been fully in school. Notably one study from North Carolina looked at schools where over 100,000 students were participating in-school over a three-month period. It showed that while there was some infection detected among students and staff, only a very insignificant number of those could be traced to having been acquired in the schools.
There are reports from districts across the country who have already reopened, or are planning to do so soon, where teachers are expressing reluctance or resistance to reentry into in-school instruction. There are valid concerns which responsible districts, depending on their own state’s mandates, are working to address. Our district has taken the initiative to work with Sierra Vista Hospital to make any vaccine available to teachers and other staff until such time as they are included in the overall immunization groups being served.
The full reopening plan will be submitted to the School Board at their February 8 meeting for discussion and approval. It will require not only the approval of the board, but also the commitment of everyone, students, teachers, staff, parents and community to make it work and keep our kids in school. Everyone needs to work together on this for our schools to stay open, as well as allowing our Tiger sports teams other student groups to be able to continue with their activities through the remainder of this school year.
