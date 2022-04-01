Hot Springs High School (HSHS) students, Scottlin McBride and Edgar Gracia discussed plans for launching a creative writing group for students across the district to work collaboratively, in a sort of workshop setting, to share their work and be able to offer and receive peer critique of their writing. “In our town,” Scottlin told us, “we noticed there is a severe lack of creative writing skills available to students. We want to change that by creating a creative writing group in Hot Springs High School. In this group some of our base goals are to establish a core group where students will be able to share their creative writing work with their peers and get feedback, offer writing workshops to help develop writing skills, and offer an environment of understanding and creative freedom.”
In discussing it the pair elaborated on their vision. “We also want to establish a media group alongside this creative writing group. We feel that with the help of creative writers we could branch out into the visual media field by making scripts for a weekly news broadcasting class. All in all, we just want to offer students who may not fit into other clubs a place where they can explore their creativity. We hope that you will be interested and please look forward to further developments in the future.” Students interested in developing their writing skills and being a part of creating a platform for sharing and improving their work are urged to contact either Scottlin or Edgar.
