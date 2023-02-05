Art is a reflection of the artist. Whether told in a picture or in a thousand words, students are creating and producing art that reflects their view of the world around them, and that which lies within them. The semi-regular feature “Art In The Schools,” seen here is being relaunched as “Students In the Arts.” It will still include painting, drawing, and other 2-D art, but will expand to include poetry, as featured here today, and other forms of creative writing, other visual arts, art photography, photos of ceramic or other forms 3D art, and more. For space considerations, with longer written pieces, short stories or other prose, these might appear only in the digital press, found at gpkmedia.com. We would also consider submissions of song/music, video, tapestry or fabric art and more. Submission does not guarantee publication, but all is welcome and appreciated.
We will continue to include some biographical details of the artist, but we will largely be letting the art speak for itself, and let the beholder, the audience make their own conclusions about it, or none at all.
The value of the arts in education is something that lasts a lifetime. Regardless what course a student’s life takes after graduation, a foundation in the arts will serve them all their lives. It offers a different perspective, creative ways of thinking about any problem or profession. More than that, it adds color, depth and dimension to life, and one’s ability to enjoy life and thrive in it. We hope you will enjoy the pieces produced in this feature, they are and will continue to be the works of the students of our county, our Tigers, our children.
This week’s feature is poetry, a piece written originally in Spanish, by Carolina Amezcua, a senior at Hot Springs High School and recently completed a booklet of poetry in HSHS English teacher Samantha Sullenger’s English and AP Literature classes. Carolina tells us that she “likes to read works of fiction, mythology, horror, and about disturbing history. Like lots of people, I enjoy combat and survivor games.” We look forward to reading what this talented student creates in years to come.
El sol se duerme y sale la luna
Pero yo no, sigue la lucha
Mis pesadillas no me dejan en paz, no duermo
Me quedo pensando en todo
Pienso en como voy a morir
Como va aser el siguiente dia, pero sobretodo
Son preguntas mui criticas
Que todos se preguntan asta los nobles
Pero alomejor ya ai una repuesta
Que yo misma voy a contestar
The sun falls asleep, and the moon rises
But not me, the fighting goes on
My nightmares don't leave me be, I don't sleep
I stay thinking about everything
I think about how I will die
How will the next day, be but above all
Or am I going to be poor?
That everyone asked even the nobles
But maybe there is already an answer
That I, myself will answer
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.