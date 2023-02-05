Students in The Arts Temp Graphic

Students In The Arts

Art is a reflection of the artist. Whether told in a picture or in a thousand words, students are creating and producing art that reflects their view of the world around them, and that which lies within them. The semi-regular feature “Art In The Schools,” seen here is being relaunched as “Students In the Arts.” It will still include painting, drawing, and other 2-D art, but will expand to include poetry, as featured here today, and other forms of creative writing, other visual arts, art photography, photos of ceramic or other forms 3D art, and more. For space considerations, with longer written pieces, short stories or other prose, these might appear only in the digital press, found at gpkmedia.com. We would also consider submissions of song/music, video, tapestry or fabric art and more. Submission does not guarantee publication, but all is welcome and appreciated.

We will continue to include some biographical details of the artist, but we will largely be letting the art speak for itself, and let the beholder, the audience make their own conclusions about it, or none at all.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

