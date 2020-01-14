Rotary guests- Mck + Friends Speech.jpg

McKenzie Luna, along with fellow FFA Classmates James Pedroncelli, Kimmy Molsbee, Tara Neeley, and Buddy Neeley spoke to Rotary Club of Truth or Consequences about supporting agriculture and the beef industry. They put on a great skit educating folks on the "non-beef beef" competing in the marketplace that is affecting agriculture communities. Pictured (l-to-r) was James Pedroncelli, Kimmy Molsbee, Tara Neeley, Buddy Neeley, McKenzie Luna, and Virginia Lee, T or C Rotary President.

