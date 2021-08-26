The inaugural year of the Heritage buckle award is off to a great start as New Mexico is officially one week into county fair season.
“We can’t think of a better way to encourage and thank the youth in all 33 counties for their appreciation of this lifestyle,” said Randell Major, President New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association. “Our youth are one of the most critical components of our futures on the land.”
This week’s winners were Lacey Knight (Doña Ana), Jacee Smith (Eddy), Jordan Perez (Guadalupe) and Caycie Wood (Chaves).
To be eligible for the Heritage buckle award, youth ages 9-21 were asked to provide a 200- to 500-word essay on the ‘value they placed on the heritage of the cattle industry and ranching in New Mexico’. This is what this week’s winners had to say:
Lacey Knight (Doña Ana): As a member of 4-H and FFA, I feel that it is my responsibility to tell others about my agriculture way of life and how rewarding it is. There is no greater feeling of accomplishment than to care for the animals and the land, with my family by my side.
Jacee Smith (Eddy): My great grandpa raised cattle, rode horses, and taught many lessons to my grandpa and my father who have taught them to me. If I don’t place a large importance on ranching in my life the next generation may not have the same opportunities as me. I hope that I can keep learning and growing and one day become a leader in the cattle industry.
Jordan Perez (Guadalupe): My legacy was built from a cattle and sheep homestead in the 1900s. Now as the fourth generation, I place my family’s successes in the traditions and old-fashioned values found in three words: hard work, sacrifice and determination.
Caysie Wood (Chaves): The heritage of the cattle industry is invaluable to our present and future generations because of the traditions it honors, the land it conserves, and the people it values. Ranchers are dedicated to their land, their livestock and their families. Keeping these traditions alive is an active and ongoing responsibility.
Recipients from each county are presented with a trophy belt buckle and a one-year junior membership to NMCGA, winners are then automatically entered in the overall state Heritage contest.
To learn more about the contest and NMCGA please visit www.nmagriculture.org
