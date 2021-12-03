It was in the sixth grade, when Landen Bilyeu sat in Perry Holdman’s history class at T-or-C Middle School, that the two first talked about flying. “From the first time I met him, and we talked,” Mr. Holdman said of his former student, “he said he was going to be a pilot. And look at him now, he did it.”
On November 23, in the blue morning skies over Sierra County, came the culmination of that childhood dream and a teacher’s mentoring and friendship with his former student was brought full circle as Landen explained to Mr. Holdman what each step in the process of taxiing, taking off and flying entailed. Student had become teacher, and teacher was, on this morning, the enthusiastic student.
Landen, now a senior at Hot Springs High earned his pilot’s license this past summer, as the next step in his lifelong goal of turning his love for flying into a career. “I got my private pilot's license, the most basic and versatile pilot's license, allowing me to fly anywhere with anyone so long as I used a single engine airplane.”
As for the mission of the day, a morning flight with his former history teacher, Landen went on to explain, “Since I met him in my 6th grade year, he seemed amazed by the idea of flying. He mentioned several times that he had wanted to fly with me. So several years later, after much planning and several thousands of dollars spent, I got my private pilot's license. Throughout the whole experience I had a very clear goal, to take Mr. Holdman flying.”
Though only 40 hours of flying time are required to obtain a private pilot’s license, Landen put in 50 hours in earning his. “Since that time, I have about 20 hours of flying time in, for a total of about 70 hours piloting a plane.” With the purchase of his own plane currently out of reach, Landen explained the rest to us. “I joined a Non-Profit flying club in Las Cruces and got checked out in their airplane, allowing me to fly it whenever I wanted.”
The plane Landen typically flies and used for this flight was a Piper PA-28 Cherokee 180. It is a four-seat, 180 Horsepower trainer aircraft that, while a little cramped at capacity, can seat four, with a combined payload of 870 pounds. Built in 1968, it has been extremely well maintained.
With membership in the flying club, and access to a plane secured, Landen could put in motion the remainder of his plan. “I got with Mr. Holdman and made a plan. On November 23rd, just 3 days after his birthday, and only 7 days after mine, with the help of my mother Ashlee West, I rented the airplane affectionately called Juliet, from the flying club and flew from Las Cruces to Truth or Consequences. Once we got there, we unloaded the airplane and helped Mr. Holdman, along with Jim Shiley into airplane and we took off, we flew over the lake, and the school, and after possibly the best landing I've ever pulled off our flight came to a conclusion. Even following the initial fears that both of them may have had, they were both very happy to have gone on the flight, and I was more than happy to have taken them.”
Mr. Holdman was happy as well, saying of the experience, “Landen did a fine job of it. The whole thing was not only the chance of a lifetime, but also shows just what our kids are capable of. Landen was an excellent pilot.”
After landing from this years-in-the-making flight, the two shook hands, and vowed to repeat the experience again. Wisdom of age, exuberance of youth. It was mission accomplished for both.
