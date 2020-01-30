Over three dozen students, from both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle Schools spent a long day competing in the Southwest Regional Science Olympiad, held at Western New Mexico University on Saturday, January 25. The competition is comprised of over 20 event competitions in specific areas separated into middle school and high school divisions. Both our teams earned medals in some events, returning home with honors.
From the TCMS team, there were two third place winners, returning with bronze medals. Jazlyn Cates and Sarah Wyatt captured the honor in the Disease Detectives event and Lizzie Jaramillo and Jazlyn Cates earned the same distinction in the Circuit Lab competition.
In the high school division, there were several event medalists. Tops among those were Alexa Gonzales and Richel Monis, coming home with first place gold in Geologic Mapping as well as a third-place medal in Water Quality. In the Disease Detectives event it was Olivia Jaramillo and Lizbeth Olivares walking away wearing second place silver. Rounding out the Science Olympiad Tigers medalists were Matthew Aguirre and Josiah Tidwell, capturing third place bronze in the Boomilever event.
The Science Olympiad pits teams of top high school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students in events designed to challenge students and allow them to showcase knowledge, skills and imagination. Competition events span across the spectrum of the sciences, math and engineering, often combining elements from many disciplines, and can include design and construction.
With no school size divisions, the competition is fierce. Typically, two students from a team are entered into an event and work together to solve the problem, though some require or allow three, and there are a few where a single student competes.
With teams from over to dozen schools, ranging from as small as Reserve to the big Las Cruces and Mayfield high schools, sending over 400 students the Science Olympiad is the largest science competition in the New Mexico. Four regional competitions decide who will compete at the state level at the end of the month, at New Mexico Tech in Socorro. The top six teams earn that distinction.
With points awarded in each event, first place gaining one point, second place, two points and so on. The lower the point total the higher the place. This year, our teams were edged out by some of the bigger schools, hence will not be traveling up to the Socorro event this time. Both the TCMS and the HSHS Science Oympiad teams have however, vowed that next year they most definitely will be in the mix competing for statewide honors. Our Science Olympiad teams represented both schools with class. The hard work, commitment, sportsmanship and dedication are to be commended by fellow students, schools and community alike.
