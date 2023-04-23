The Second Annual Student Art Show, held April 21-22 at the T-or-C Civic Center's Ralph Edwards Auditorium, featured 60 works of art produced by local high school and middle school students. All students, grades 6-12 were encouraged to enter their work, and ultimately there were 81 pieces submitted, of which 60 were selected to be shown and judged.
While most pieces hanging in the show were painting, oil, acrylic and water color, there were also works in color pencils and graphite and there were pieces using beadwork, cloth and thread, mixed media and more. There was even a clay sculpture.
Sponsored by the Sierra County Arts Council and The Center Gallery Fine Art of 201 S. Foch Street in T-or-C, it was a collective effort that tapped resources across the county. Many people, businesses, schools and organizations from across the community came together again this year to make this event happen. They provided work, skills and time as well as very generous donations. At least 75 percent of money donated went directly to student prizes. A donor also provided the funds, and the Center Gallery the labor to build mobile display stands that were used. These have been donated to the County where they will be used for a variety of events, including the Sierra County Fair. The only proviso to the donation was that they be available to use at the Student Art Show, each year.
With a panel of judges faced with the difficult task of selecting from among some excellent pieces of art. They selected a first, second and third place winner for each grade level, 6-12 as well as a Best of Show for each, the high school entries and those from the middle school. All those who were awarded received a certificate and a cash prize, with the top prize, High School Best of Show, receiving $1,000.
All pieces on display could be listed for sale by the artist, with the student receiving the full amount paid with the request, not a requirement, that they donate ten percent of the sale to the Sierra County Arts Council for the ongoing annual student art show. As of the awards ceremony, many pieces had been either sold or spoken for, though all remain in display for the duration of the show.
At the end of last year's first annual show, organizers said they hoped to raise the bar, and put on an even better show each year going forward. According to organizers, judges and attendees alike, the students of Sierra County not only cleared that bar, but went well over it, showing the high level of talent among our youth, and gave one more example as to why T-or-C is a center for art in the Southwest, and across the country.
Both Art Burger of the Center Gallery, and the judges urged all who entered who will still be students here in the next school year to enter again next year. All were encouraged to continue on creating art as a lifetime pursuit. As Art said in his remarks at the ceremony, "every student selected from those 81 entries is already a winner."
Shown here are the best of show winners as well as the first place in each grade. Many artists had more than one piece on display. We'll leave it to the viewer to decide for themselves which ones were the winning pieces. Some students were unavailable to attend the awards ceremony. Apologies for the reflection in photos of several pieces that had glass fronts to their frames. There will be a free gallery soon, here on the Sierra County Sentinel's web site, of all the works submitted.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
