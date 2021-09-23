Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- TCPD Requests Help In Locating Semi
- High Speed Chase Results In Multiple Charges
- Stolen Van Recovered
- Your T-or-C Middle School Tiger Volleyball Teams
- TCMS Football Takes On Socorro In Home Opener
- TIGER VOLLEYBALL STACKS UP WINS -Crush Lobos In The Den
- Brief Lockdown At Schools
- Romero
- Rauschenberger
- School Board Approves New Tiger Team And Activity Group
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:58:02 AM
Sunset: 07:03:52 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 06:58:43 AM
Sunset: 07:02:29 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM
Sunset: 07:01:06 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:00:05 AM
Sunset: 06:59:44 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:46 AM
Sunset: 06:58:22 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:01:27 AM
Sunset: 06:57 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:02:08 AM
Sunset: 06:55:38 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.