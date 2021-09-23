Padilla-Leaf Debra mug.jpg
          Sierra County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies were dispatched to Elephant Butte State Park on Wednesday, September 22,  when a van matching the description of a stolen van from T-or-C was observed. SCSO Officer Carreon  verified the white 1994 Chevrolet van was the vehicle reported stolen.
          When officers made contact with the vehicle, Debra Padilla-Leaf, 64, of T-or-C, was found to be the lone occupant. She was arrested and charged with possession or transferring of a stolen motor vehicle and was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center without further incident.
 

