Well-known Albuquerque KOB-4 news weatherman Steve Stucker spent a few hours meeting with long time viewers and local residents at Truth or Consequences’ Riverbend Hot Springs Spa Wednesday, April 19. After officially retiring and bringing a close to his 33 year broadcasting career Friday, March 31, Stucker launched a personal “Thank You New Mexico” tour, which will include numerous other stops in communities all across the state through May 30.
Steve Stucker Says Thank You T-or-C
Chuck Wentworth
