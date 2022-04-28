Sierra County Emergency Services Coordinator/Flood Director Travis Atwell is encouraging all area residents to sign up their cellular phones to receive Code Red emergency information when critical situations occur.
A reverse-911 program, the Code Red initiative will now alert all landline telephones and registered cell phones to floods, fires, evacuations and/or other important information about incidents occurring within the community. Alerts will only be issued if your area is or will be directly affected by an emergency, but when required, will provide you and your family members with the latest information as to how to respond to the situation.
Recent technological and strategic upgrades within the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority now provide staff members with immediate access to specific action plans for each of Sierra County’s municipalities and established rural communities. In the advent of a fire or flood risk, dispatchers will be able to relay specific information to direct citizens in all parts of the county as to how to respond and details regarding any evacuation routes/procedures that might be required.
•Anyone interested in registering their cell phone to receive Code Red alerts through the Reverse-911 service, is encouraged to look for the link on Sierra County’s official website (www.sierraco.org) or to visit the program’s established website at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF27E54DC41A.
Further information about the Code Red Reverse-911 program may also be available by emailing queries to the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority at scrda911director@sierraco.org, or to ESC/Flood Director Atwell at tatwell@sierraco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.