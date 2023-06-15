The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) and Taxation & Revenue Department have partnered to deliver new economic relief payments to low-income New Mexicans that were approved by the legislature and signed into law during the 2023 legislative session.
Low-income New Mexicans who do not file income tax returns are eligible to apply for an economic relief payment. The legislature allocated a total of $15 million for economic relief payments, and these funds will be available to low-income applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
Low-income individuals who do not file income tax returns will be able to apply for an economic relief payment starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Applications must be submitted online through HSD’s YES-NM website at www.yes.state.nm.us The deadline to apply for a relief payment is 5 p.m. on June 23, 2023. Applications may be closed before June 23 if funds run out and the application deadline may be extended if funds are still available. Payments will be processed by the Taxation & Revenue Department and will be issued by the end of July 2023.
To apply, New Mexicans will need the following information:
•One of the following: New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) or social security number.
•NM residential address and/or mailing address.
•Direct deposit information (U.S. bank account number and routing number) if available.
New Mexicans who have filed a 2021 state income tax return should not apply for the relief payments. Those families will automatically receive rebates in late June. Taxpayers cannot receive both a rebate and a relief payment.
