The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) and Taxation & Revenue Department have partnered to deliver new economic relief payments to low-income New Mexicans that were approved by the legislature and signed into law during the 2023 legislative session. 

Low-income New Mexicans who do not file income tax returns are eligible to apply for an economic relief payment. The legislature allocated a total of $15 million for economic relief payments, and these funds will be available to low-income applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. 

