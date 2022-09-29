Huge,Bull,Elk,Stag,With,Trophy,Antlers,In,Prairie,Habitat

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of the State of New Mexico upheld a Court of Appeals judgment, which ordered Cody W. Davis of Arnegard, North Dakota to pay $74,000 in restitution to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (department) for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015.

This civil restitution included $20,000 for the trophy mule deer that was killed out of season, without a license and resulted in the waste of game. An additional $54,000 was assessed as reimbursement to the department for the extensive investigation required for this case.

