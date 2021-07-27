The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released it's guidelines for public school reopening for the 2021-2022 school year Monday. The short story is that they will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors at elementary schools to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status. This is a reverse from a week ago when they told districts that those who had been fully vaccinated would not be required to wear masks.
At the high schools and middle schools those who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. this includes students, faculty, staff and visitors.
NMPED further stated that use of school lockers by students would now be allowed, as would use of drinking fountains. Local districts or individual schools could still choose to restrict use of these.
In a statement released Monday, T-or-C Municipal Schools' Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura stated that she regretted the change in policy from that taken by NMPED just a week earlier. In discussing the decision, she said, "I am all about safe and healthy students, staff, and schools, but am highly discouraged by this change, as it is inequitable, and I am not okay with that. Superintendents pushed back on this, so we hope that NMPED rethinks this change."
For the full release from NMPED see documents attached to this article.
