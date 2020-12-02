In an official press release Wednesday, December 2, New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department authorities confirmed that 32 state park facilities would reopen for day-use activities Thursday morning, December 3.
State park facilities will be opened during daytime hours for New Mexico residents only. Camping and overnight use will remain prohibited for the remainder of December.
Prior to entry, visitors must produce either a valid New Mexico license plate, a valid New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a current New Mexico vehicle registration card, federal document attesting to state residency, or a valid military identification.
Masks and/or cloth face coverings are mandatory in all public settings within state park facilities. Violators could face citations and a potential $100 fine for non-compliance.
Park authorities further urge visitors to keep groups to less than five individuals, to bring hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment, as shower facilities, concessions are closed and other regular amenities may not be readily available.
