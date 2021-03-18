In a formal letter addressed to New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst and Director of State Parks Division Christy Tafoya March 13, District 35 State Senator Crystal Diamond, District 38 State Representative Rebecca Dow and District 39 State Representative Luis M. Terrazas urged an immediate change to present camping restrictions at state park facilities.
The communication relays how the legislators’ attention was recently drawn to present restrictions, which only allow visitors at Elephant Butte Lake State Park and other facilities to camp at developed sites, away from shorelines and beaches.
While recognizing this restriction was enacted to ensure adequate space and to abide by COVID-19 health guidelines, the legislators stressed such safeguards are unnecessary. They further suggested present regulations place undue limitations upon New Mexico citizens and other park visitors.
After encouraging state park authorities to post written instructions for visitors regarding social distancing, the letter goes on to urge concerned officials to immediately reopen public access to all developed and primitive campsites at all state park facilities. This request specifically included all beach/shoreline camping options at Elephant Butte Lake State Park and other facilities where such opportunities are available.
In seeking this policy change, Senator Diamond, Representative Dow and Representative Terrazas stressed that New Mexico’s citizens should be trusted to comply with posted instructions and called for what they feel is overt caution to end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.