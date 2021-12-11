Gathering at Caballo Lake State Park for a special ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, December 11, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary Sarah Propst, State Parks Division Director Toby Velasquez and a host of other dignitaries officially celebrated completion of the facility’s new visitors center project.
After area officials and other guests were welcomed by Caballo Lake State Park manager Abdon Aguirre, the afternoon’s ceremony went on to feature a brief summary of the park’s history by Interpretive Park Ranger Alex Mares. Other information shared with those on hand included details about the facility’s long established developments and natural attractions, as well as some of the newly added amenities.
Following the ceremony, the assembled guest dignitaries joined to officially cut the red-ribbon, and welcomed those on hand to food, refreshments and to tour the new visitors center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.