The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the DOH hotline now offers support for questions surrounding vaccine registration. Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have registered for a vaccine at the state’s website: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org
The registration process is straightforward: Users create a profile, enter health and other information, and then wait to receive notification from DOH when the vaccine is available to them.
Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process, including New Mexicans who do not have internet access, can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 4 for tech support.
Users who have other vaccine-related questions can call 1-855-600-3453 and simply press option 0 for vaccine questions.
