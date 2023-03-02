The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico Office has acquired a right-of-way from the State Land Office (SLO) to improve recreational access along the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST), the agencies announced Feb. 6. The right-of-way will authorize and facilitate hiking through segments of state land located along the CDNST and will enable federal funds to be used for the administration, operation, and maintenance of the CDNST where it crosses state land.
The announcement follows years of collaboration between BLM New Mexico, the State Land Office, and a nonprofit organization called the Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC).
Before the acquisition of the right-of-way, the SLO would provide the CDTC with permits to issue to CDNST hikers, allowing them to lawfully cross state land as they trek the trail. The right-of-way acquired by BLM New Mexico removes the need for hikers to obtain an extra permit to access the CDNST.
The right-of-way will also enable the BLM to maintain the trail and make improvements passing through state land. These improvements are designed with multi-use principles in mind, thus improving the trail experience for hikers while mindful of the needs of New Mexico’s agricultural users.
A summary web page for the CDNST NMSLO ROW was created on the BLM’s National NEPA Register website (https://eplanning.blm.gov). An environmental assessment conducted for the project and a finding of no significant impact were posted for a public comment period from June 3 to July 5, 2022.
During public comment period, the BLM NMSO received eleven public comments on the project. All comments were reviewed and addressed appropriately within the NEPA.
