The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico Office has acquired a right-of-way from the State Land Office (SLO) to improve recreational access along the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST), the agencies announced Feb. 6. The right-of-way will authorize and facilitate hiking through segments of state land located along the CDNST and will enable federal funds to be used for the administration, operation, and maintenance of the CDNST where it crosses state land.

The announcement follows years of collaboration between BLM New Mexico, the State Land Office, and a nonprofit organization called the Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC).

